Officers from Torfaen County Borough Council's Licensing team carried out checks in April 2023, and found that Franco Carchedi, of Oxford Road, Swindon, was selling ice cream from the car park at Cwmbran's Greenmeadow Community Farm without the required street trading consent.

Carchedi appeared at Cwmbran Magistrates Court on Thursday, November 23, and was charged with engaging in street trading within Torfaen without being authorised to do so by way of a street trading consent.

A street trading consent is required to trade lawfully on any street which includes car parks, within Torfaen, other than areas which have been designated as prohibited streets.

Carchedi pleaded guilty to the offence and was sentenced to a fine of £512, a victim surcharge of £205, and ordered to pay £200 towards the council’s costs.

The council's executive member for the environment Cllr Mandy Owen said: “We want to make sure that all businesses are trading legally in Torfaen to protect our residents and consumers, as well as our legitimate traders.

“Mr Carchedi had previously been advised by officers about the need to obtain consent to trade within the borough, but he did not comply, which is why he ended up in Court.

“Making sure that businesses have the correct permissions to trade is important to ensure a level playing field for businesses and that goods offered for sale are compliant and do not pose a risk to public health.”

Anyone with information about illegal street trading, can contact Torfaen’s Licensing Team on 01633 647286 or e-mail licensing@torfaen.gov.uk