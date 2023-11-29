Ricky Harris from Aberdare, who has links to Bargoed, Tredegar and Pontypridd, was last seen nearly two weeks ago, Saturday, November 18.

The 31-year-old was last seen on CCTV at 2.20pm on Maes-Y-Deri, Aberdare, wearing grey and black clothing.

Cousin Kelly Harvey said his family are ‘worried sick’ and are ‘looking day and night’ for a much-loved member of the family.

Ricky Harris has been missing since Saturday November 18 (Image: Kelly Harvey)

Ms Harvey said: “He is a lovely boy who would do anything for anyone, anyone who knows Ricky knows he is well known and loved.

“He’s one of the nicest people and he’ll give anyone the time of the day.

“We are out looking day and night 24/7 in the woods and rivers. We need all the help we can to find him and bring him home.

“We need to find him.”

Ricky Harris from Aberdare has links to Bargoed ,Tredegar and Pontypridd (Image: South Wales Police)

According to South Wales Police Mr Harris is known to walk a route known locally as the Dram Road, and the force are concerned for his welfare.

Detective Inspector Owain Morrison said: “We are working to piece together Ricky’s movements around the time he was last seen on Saturday afternoon and appeal to anyone with information to come forward.

The 31-year-old was last seen on CCTV at 2:20pm on Maes-Y-Deri, Aberdare. (Image: South Wales Police)

“We are becoming increasingly concerned for his wellbeing as it is out of character for him to be missing for this length of time.

“Anyone who may have seen him, or who has information which will help us find Ricky, is asked to contact us by one of the below means quoting occurrence number 2300394323.”