The Telegraph recently released its list of Britain’s 50 best streets to live which contained locations from all over the UK including in Monmouth, Cardiff and Penarth.

The list used research to reveal the most sought-after addresses in the UK.

The study looked at crime levels, employment opportunities, quality of the public realm and proximity to schools, transport and the highest value LSOAs (lower layer super output areas) to come up with the results.

The Telegraph said the list held a slight bias towards "family-friendly pockets and properties in suburbs and towns, rather than down-town inner city spots or rural villages" and the addresses boast "period housing stock, are near the right schools and next to green or blue space".

Author of The Telegraph article and list Anne White said: "Even when the housing market is faltering and property prices falling, an unwavering desire to live at that address means homes on Britain's gold-plated streets hold their value.

"People will rent for two to three years waiting for the right house on the right street, says buying agent Jonathan Bramwell, and when one finally comes up it will often sell in secret."

South Wales streets named among the best spots to live in the UK

These are the five streets in South Wales (and the only ones in Wales) named among The Telegraph's Britain’s 50 best streets to live list:

Victoria Road (Penarth)

Neighbourhood average price (in 2023): £563,244

Explaining what made Victoria Street one of the best in the UK, The Telegraph said: "Victoria Road extends to Penarth station and the town centre.

"It is dominated by large, detached Edwardian homes on big plots such as the Grade II listed, restored, seven-bedroom property on sale with Jeffrey Ross for £1,275,000.

"At the end of the road there’s the restaurant Home, with one Michelin star, but it’s the schools – Evenlode primary school and Stanwell secondary school – that drive the value and demand."

Lisvane Road (Llanishen, Cardiff)

Neighbourhood average price: £502,441

The Telegraph said: "The area of Llanishen dominates the top of the data set for Wales in the ‘best streets’ research.

"This suburb to the north of Cardiff comprises quiet residential roads, is dotted with parkland and is home to the former Llanishen Reservoir – now dedicated to supervised open water swimming and watersports.

"The water is framed by a nature reserve and Lisvane Road runs parallel to this on the northern side."

Osbaston Road (Monmouth)

Neighbourhood average price: £442,106

The Telegraph, explaining their decision, said: "Osbaston Road in the area of Osbaston sits above but follows the path of the River Monnow as it winds out of Monmouth.

"On a hillside above the town, with both urban views and rural views, this neighbourhood attracts families, according to Mike Thompson of Roscoe Rogers & Knight."

Mr Thompon added: “There’s an interesting mix of homes here, it’s walkable into town and to schools.

"It has always been the most desirable bit."

St Anne’s Crescent (Langland, Swansea)

Neighbourhood average price: £364,211

The Telegraph said: "The clifftop roads in Langland look down over Langland Bay, Rotherslade Bay and Lambs Well Beach, as well as looking back across to Mumbles and Swansea Bay.

"St Anne’s Crescent and Beaufort Avenue are considered the best addresses in between Langland Bay Golf Club and the Mumbles Cricket Club.

"There is an eight-bedroom, semi detached Victorian townhouse covering four floors on nearby Rotherslade Road for £850,000 (the Green Room)."

Cathedral Road (Portcana, Cardiff)

Neighbourhood average price: £327,039

The Telegraph added: "This well-to-do main road runs through Pontcanna in the northern suburbs, tree-lined with grand period villas – think parapets and statement bay windows.

"The fashionable neighbourhood is bordered by Bute Park, Sophia Gardens cricket ground and Pontcanna Fields with Llandaff Gardens to the north.

"Herb & Crabtree is selling a six-bedroom terraced villa on Cathedral Road for £1,000,000."