The inquests into the deaths of Jevon Hirst, 16, Harvey Owen, 17, Wilf Fitchett, 17, and Hugo Morris, 18, all from the Shropshire area, were opened and adjourned today (November 29).

None of the teenagers’ families attended the brief four-minute hearing in which Kate Robertson, HM Coroner for North West Wales, stated the provisional cause of their deaths was drowning.

RECOMMENDED READING:

Tributes to teenage friends killed in camping trip crash left on college steps

Family of teenager who died in Gwynedd crash pay tribute to 'most precious soul'

Missing teenagers' bodies found in upturned car in Gwynedd

The coroner said: "I offer the families of Wilf, Jevon, Hugo and Harvey my sincerest condolences."

The inquest was adjourned to be reopened at a later date.

Search

Police close the road near the scene where the teenagers were found. Image PA

A major search was launched for the A-level students after they failed to return home to Shropshire from an overnight camping trip to the Eryri area.

The force wants dashcam footage from anyone travelling on the A4085 between Penrhyndeudraeth and Beddgelert in either direction between 11am on Sunday, November 19, and 10am on Tuesday, November 21.

Tributes

candles and a sympathy card inside Shrewsbury Abbey. Image: PA

In a tribute, Harvey’s mother Crystal Owen described him as “a unique and special person who touched so many people along the way”.

She said: “There is never a time to lose a child but this feels so much more gut wrenching as he was literally thriving in life and had everything to live for.

Written tributes at Shrewsbury Abbey for Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Fitchett and Hugo Morris, four teenagers who died in a car crash in North Wales. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire

Wilf’s girlfriend, Maddi Corfield, posted a tribute online, writing: “I love you so much, I’m going to miss you forever.

“The sweetest and most loving boy I’ve ever known. I hope you know how much I love you, gorgeous.”

Shrewsbury Colleges Group, where the boys were A-level students, offered “deepest condolences to the family and friends” of the teenagers.

It added that it had put in place a range of support measures to help those affected by the boys' deaths.