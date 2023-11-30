A DRUG dealer has been jailed after police found cocaine and cannabis with a combined street value of more than £9,000 at his Newport home.
Officers seized class A and class B drugs, cash and an electric bike when they raided Ryan Smith’s address earlier this year.
The defendant admitted possession of cocaine with intent to supply, possession of cannabis with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.
Smith was, Cardiff Crown Court heard, “a trusted person in the drugs hierarchy”.
Kathryn Lane representing him asked that her client be given the appropriate credit for his guilty pleas.
She added: “He is ashamed of his offending and being in custody has been a shock for him.”
Smith, 30, was jailed for three years and three months.
The defendant is set to face a proceeds of crime hearing.
