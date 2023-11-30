LAUREN EVANS, 32, of Malpas Road, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 at Usk Way on May 13.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

OWEN PROBERT, 21, of Druids Close, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A468 at Newport Road, Trethomas on May 16.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

LUKE EDWARDS, 28, of Bryn Coch, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale must pay £237 in a fine, costs and compensation after he pleaded guilty to stealing Pokemon toys worth £72 from Tesco on February 22.

DANIEL PUGH, 37, of Chapel Road, Blaina must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without a licence on Tan-Y-Coed, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool on May 13.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JEMMA LIANNE JOHN, 33, of Bryn Celyn Place, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 47mph in a 30mph zone on the B4246 at Varteg, Pontypool on May 16.

Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

PHILLIP DOYLE, 34, of Cecil Sharp Road, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 70mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway eastbound between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on May 6.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

SCOTT PAUL MCGOWAN, 34, of Church Road, Llandogo, Monmouthshire must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 75mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway eastbound in Newport between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on April 29.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

CHRISTINA HUNT, 53, of Morrisville Lane, Brynawel, Wattsville, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

GRAHAM HUNTLEY, 53, of Manor Way, Ty Sign, Risca must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the B4239 in Newport on May 18.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

LISA JASKOLA, 44, of Salway Avenue, Britannia, Pengam, Blackwood must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

RHIAN PALIN, 46, of Badgers Mede, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran must pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 on Usk Way, Newport on May 7.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

CHRISTOPHER JOHN PRICE, 56, of Emlyn Road, Talywain, Pontypool must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.