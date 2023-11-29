South Wales Police were called to a crash on the M4 westbound between J30 Cardiff Gate and J32 Coryton yesterday afternoon.

A car had collided with the central reservation and the driver reported suffering minor injuries, according to the force.

At the time of the crash drivers were advised to avoid the area and lane three was closed.

All lanes have now re-opened.

