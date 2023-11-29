A DRIVER has suffered injuries after a one way crash caused a lane to be closed on the M4 yesterday.
South Wales Police were called to a crash on the M4 westbound between J30 Cardiff Gate and J32 Coryton yesterday afternoon.
A car had collided with the central reservation and the driver reported suffering minor injuries, according to the force.
At the time of the crash drivers were advised to avoid the area and lane three was closed.
All lanes have now re-opened.
A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: “At 4.45pm yesterday police were called to a single car road traffic collision on the M4 westbound between junction 30 and junction 32.
“A car had collided with the central reservation, the driver reported suffering minor injuries.”
