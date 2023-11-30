AS Groundworks/Landscaping Ltd’s Aneurin Shawyer and Robert Shawyer pleaded guilty to committing fraud in Blackwood.

The pair admitted swindling their victim earlier this year after they appeared today at Cardiff Crown Court.

Aneurin Shawyer, 27, of Clos Trefin, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood also accepted committing unfair trading offences.

Thomas Stanway, representing Caerphilly council, who are bringing the prosecution against them, said Robert Shawyer, 56, of Greenhill Place, Gelligaer, has previous convictions.

The nature of these was not revealed.

Judge Niclas Parry told the defendants: “You're going to be given credit for pleading guilty, in other words your sentence will be reduced.

“Before you’re sentenced we need to know more about you and you're going to be offered an interview with the Probation Service before you leave court so that we have a report.

“You have to prepare yourself for a custodial sentence as all options remain open.”

They are due to be sentenced in the new year on January 5 after being granted bail.