Daniel Jenkins, 43, director of Digaway Limited, was locked up for committing the offence at the Barnhill Industrial Estate on Waun Borfa Road in the Cefn Fforest area of Blackwood.

His firm was fined £7,000.

He and his firm pleaded guilty to depositing controlled waste without an environmental permit.

Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court heard how Natural Resources Wales (NRW) officers first visited the site following reports of illegal activity on December 14, 2021.

Upon arrival, they found skips which were full of household, wood and plastic waste, a large pile of waste soil as well as construction and demolition waste.

Jenkins was given advice and guidance and told to remove the waste and stop depositing any further rubbish.

However, during subsequent visits which took place between February and August 2022, NRW officers saw further offending of the same nature.

An additional 20 to 30 skips were on the site, along with piles of construction and demolition material which was in the process of being crushed and sorted.

Jenkins, of Heol Adam, Gelligaer, Caerphilly was sent to prison for 12 weeks and he must pay £3,125 costs and a £128 surcharge.

After he was jailed, NRW enforcement officer John Jowett said: “Waste crime can have a negative impact on the environment, people’s health and the local communities.

“We will prosecute those who seek to profit by breaking the law and whose actions undermine legitimate businesses operating within the waste industry.

“We hope the outcome of this case sends a clear message that we will always take the appropriate steps to protect people and nature while also protecting the marketplace for legitimate operators.”