Papa Johns franchises which are located in Cardiff Road, Newport, and Cwmbran, closed as of Monday, November 27.

The number of jobs lost as a result is unclear.

A Papa Johns spokesperson said: “We can confirm that our Newport South Wales stores have closed.

“We are currently exploring possibilities around new ownership in the neighbourhood. We are grateful to all our team members and hope to see our loyal customers again soon”.

Papa Johns also runs takeaways in Blackwood and Caerphilly.