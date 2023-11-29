NATIONAL pizza takeaway chain Papa Johns has closed the doors of two Gwent branches.
Papa Johns franchises which are located in Cardiff Road, Newport, and Cwmbran, closed as of Monday, November 27.
The number of jobs lost as a result is unclear.
A Papa Johns spokesperson said: “We can confirm that our Newport South Wales stores have closed.
“We are currently exploring possibilities around new ownership in the neighbourhood. We are grateful to all our team members and hope to see our loyal customers again soon”.
Papa Johns also runs takeaways in Blackwood and Caerphilly.
- If you have been affected by these closures, get in touch at ruby.qaimkhani@newsquest.co.uk.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here