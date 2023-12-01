The Railway, formerly known as the Caerphilly Cwtch, has reverted back to its original name and is set to welcome guests through their doors on Monday, December 4.

The pub, which is close to Caerphilly railway station, is a popular spot for people to grab a drink before or after getting on a train and is well-known locally for its live music and sports.

Sneak peak into The Railway pub (Image: Mark Jones)

The Railway promises to cater for all your sporting needs, with no fewer than 17 TVs, so you never need to miss a bite of the action.

Operator of the pub, Mark Jones, said he and his team are "so exited to hand the pub back to the community".

Mr Jones said: “The pub has had a substantial refurbishment and looks beautiful.

“We are so excited to hand this pub back to the community with all sorts of exciting things to come, we offer a wide range of quality products at a great price point, with a large selection of gin, rum and whiskey as well as all your core products.

Inside the transformed pub (Image: Mark Jones)

“We have 17 TVs for all your sporting events and are able to split screens to please all our guests. We also have darts.

“We open our doors on December 4 at 10am, see you at the bar.”

The pub's new décor includes a new neon sign that reads 'to all trains,' framed photos of some favourite cocktails and even some statues of three very wise monkeys.

Some statues of monkeys are keeping a watchful eye in the pub (Image: Mark Jones)

The Railway will celebrate their re-opening with a soft launch on December 3.

National pub operator Amber Taverns brought The Railway, making it their seventh pub in South Wales.

Which drink takes your fancy? (Image: Mark Jones)

The Railway is set to open on Monday December 4 (Image: Mark Jones)

Sam Frankland, property director at Amber Taverns said: “Amber Taverns are excited to be the new owners of this pub in the heart of Caerphilly.”

Amber Taverns sale of the pub was completed in under two months.

Graeme Clifford, business agent who handled the sale, said: “We generated interest from a broad base of buyers for our client, Redcat Pub Company, including developers, local pub operators and corporate pub companies, which shows that there are buyers keen to look in the area.”