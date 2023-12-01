The new Post Office in Blakemore, St Lawrence Road, opened its doors from 1pm on Thursday, November 30.

The 'lighter' service will include a format known as Drop and Collect. This will enable customers to access Post Office services from a handheld device, providing convenient access for customers to bill payments, mobile phone top-ups and prepaid parcel collections and returns.

To maximise accessibility to these services that our customers are increasingly seeking, more

complex services like personal and business banking will not be available at this branch.

If there are any unforeseen circumstances which mean the opening date changes, posters will be displayed in store to let customers know.

This service has been developed to take advantage of the opportunities a vibrant, and increasingly competitive, parcels market offers.

In a letter to residents sent via the Chepstow Town Council website, Propositions Manager Natalie Liff said: "Consumer shopping habits have been changing and the popularity of online shopping has transformed the parcels market at pace.

"Drop & Collect will help us address gaps in service coverage, ensuring that we have the best network for parcels across all parts of the UK. This will strengthen the Post Office brand and improve the ability to compete for additional business from new carriers for the wider network."

The opening hours of the new Post Office are Monday to Sunday 7am to 10pm, with the services available including pre-paid parcel collect and return.

It will only be open for a short period, and is set to close on Friday, December 15.

A much wider range of Post Office services are available from the nearby branches at Chepstow Post Office 22B Welsh Street, Chepstow, NP16 5LL and Sedbury Post Office, Beachley Road, Sedbury, Chepstow, NP16 7AA.