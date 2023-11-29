Ifton Hill in Portskewett is closed until and including Friday, December 1.

The emergency closure has been made by Morrison Water Services on behalf of Welsh Water in order to carry out a vital mains repair.

The council has put a clearly signed diversion in place for drivers to follow. The closure will be in place from the first left turning into Ifton Hill after the Parkwall roundabout past Tara and Bramble Lodge until the road joins up with Leechpool Road from the right to become Main Road.

The diversion will guide drivers to turn the first right after the Parkwall roundabout, and momentarily join the B4245 heading to Chepstow, before taking the first left onto Leechpool Road, past Leechpool House and Lower Leechpool Farm before re-joining Ifton Hill as it becomes Main Road.

The diversions will be clearly signed throughout.