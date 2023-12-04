A MAN is to be sentenced in the new year after he was convicted of the possession of indecent images of children.
Lee Griffiths, 38, from Blaina admitted having category A, B and C films and videos after he appeared at Cardiff Crown Court.
The defendant committed the offences between March 20, 2022 and August 12, 2022.
There were 10 images in total.
Griffiths, of Cwmcelyn Road, is due to be sentenced on January 5.
He was granted bail.
