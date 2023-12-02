A MAN was banned from driving for being in charge of a car at a club after taking cocaine and cannabis.
Dion Jones, 25, was caught in charge of an Audi A1 at Ringland Labour Club in Newport with a class A and a class B drug in his blood.
He was found guilty of the offences, which were committed on Friday, June 2, after a trial at the city’s magistrates' court.
Jones, of Hendre Farm Drive, Newport had denied both counts.
The defendant was disqualified from driving for six months.
He was also fined £240 and must pay £100 prosecution costs and a £96 surcharge.
