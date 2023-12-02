Dion Jones, 25, was caught in charge of an Audi A1 at Ringland Labour Club in Newport with a class A and a class B drug in his blood.

He was found guilty of the offences, which were committed on Friday, June 2, after a trial at the city’s magistrates' court.

Jones, of Hendre Farm Drive, Newport had denied both counts.

MORE NEWS: Restaurant infested with cockroaches and rats continued to serve food

The defendant was disqualified from driving for six months.

He was also fined £240 and must pay £100 prosecution costs and a £96 surcharge.