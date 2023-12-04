The first sign, secured to a gate in Lodge Park, tells visitors in English: “No dogs, except assistance dogs."

We can assume this is the intended message, because the words are accompanied by a picture of a dog.

In the Welsh translation, however, an m where there should be an n is enough to turn “dogs” into “valley”.

It reads: “Dim cwm ac eithro cwm cymorth" ("No valley except assistance valley").

One social media user said: “I’m not a Welsh speaker but even I know what cwm means!”

Another saw the funny side, saying: “It’s arguably not inaccurate as there isn’t a valley there (yeah, it’s an error).”

A second sign, on High Street, kindly warns motorists of a “cycle route crossing” – but Welsh readers are alerted to the existence of a “belching path crossing”.

That is one way to get them to slow down.

Again, just one incorrect letter here is enough to alter the meaning from “cycling” (beicio) to “belching” (belcio).

Peredur Owen Griffiths, Plaid Cymru MS for South Wales East, has said the errors “undermine” efforts to promote the language’s use.

“This is an embarrassing error for the Welsh Labour administration at Newport council,” he said.

“How these mistakes got past the proofreaders – if there were any to begin with – is a mystery.

“If Labour are serious about boosting the number of Welsh speakers, then they need to set a better example to the residents they serve in the county borough.

“Basic errors like this undermine their strategy to encourage the growth of Welsh speaking in the local authority area.”

The Argus asked Newport City Council to account for the errors and assure residents they gave equal favour to English and Welsh text on public signs.

A spokesperson said: “We’re aware of the errors on those signs and are looking to get them replaced as soon as possible.”

Menter Iaith Casnewydd, a Welsh Government funded charity that aims to increase the use of Welsh in Newport, declined to comment.