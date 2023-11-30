Traffic Wales has announced the A465 road between Ebbw Vale and Glanbaiden will be closed between the hours of 8pm to 6am from Saturday, December 2 to Monday December 4.

The closure was announced on X - formerly known as Twitter - at 2pm on Wednesday, November 29.

The road is expected to be closed in both directions for the proposed length of time.

Traffic Wales South are yet to confirm what route a diversion will take while the road is closed, or indeed to confirm if there are plans to put one in place.

We have contacted them to find out about a diversion.