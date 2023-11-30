A MAIN road in Ebbw Vale will be closed overnight this weekend.
Traffic Wales has announced the A465 road between Ebbw Vale and Glanbaiden will be closed between the hours of 8pm to 6am from Saturday, December 2 to Monday December 4.
The closure was announced on X - formerly known as Twitter - at 2pm on Wednesday, November 29.
🚧#Ebbw Vale - Glanbaiden— Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) November 29, 2023
⛔Road closed both directions over the weekend.
📅 02/12/23 - 04/12/23
⌚ 20:00 - 06:00 pic.twitter.com/yr87CbmIqv
The road is expected to be closed in both directions for the proposed length of time.
Traffic Wales South are yet to confirm what route a diversion will take while the road is closed, or indeed to confirm if there are plans to put one in place.
We have contacted them to find out about a diversion.
