John Healey, who died in October aged 93, was laid to rest today, Wednesday, with his funeral held at St Stephen's Church in Pill, before his coffin was taken on the back of a 1950s lorry to St Woolos Cemetery.

Hundreds were in attendance to bid farewell to Mr Healey - known to most as Jake.

Born in Bridgend in 1930, aged seven he, his parents and younger brother, moved to Bishpool in Newport. Leaving school at 14, he worked in farming before beginning a career in the haulage industry, as well as carrying out national service in Egypt.

Speaking at the funeral, eldest son Jimmi said: “In 1948 he was stationed in Egypt for the national service, working on the docks and living in a tent.

John 'Jake' Healey pictured on his 93rd birthday in August 2023 (Image: Provided by Xanthe Tolley)

“He was called again for the Korean war but loaded ships here in the UK."

After working in the haulage industry for more than two decades, including with abnormal load transportation service Wynn’s Haulage and later Pill-based John Evans, in 1973 he struck out on his own and bought a single lorry.

The gamble paid off and just nine years later he had four lorries, and various members of his family working for him as drivers.

Jimmi called his father the “Fred Dibnah of the lorry world” because of his passion for the motoring world and steam engine industry. Remembering his father as a "first class driver”, Jimmi told a story about how he had driven a minibus during a holiday to Florida in recent years just because he wanted to see what it was like. Thankfully he returned safely.

“Jake was known for being understanding, kind, caring, modern and sociable,” said Jimmi.

John 'Jake' Healey in his younger days. (Image: Provided by Xanthe Tolley)

Mourners were told how, when his daughter had crashed his car, he had replied: "Don't worry love, it happens."

Mr Healey, whose wife Lucy had predeceased him, died on Sunday, October 22.

Tributes from his family were read out at the service in St Stephen’s Church, along with passages from his notebook and an emotional and moving poem read by his grandchildren Xanthe and Sophie.

The City of Newport Male Choir service performed an acapella rendition of Welsh hymn Calon Lân.

The wake was held after the funeral at Pill Harriers Sports Club.

Mr Healey is succeeded by multiple children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.