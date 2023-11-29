The doors will open to customers at 9am, the same time as openings in Leamington Spa and at the retailer’s new flagship store in Chelmsford, Essex.

The Range says the new stores represent a “renewed commitment to bricks and mortar retail” at a time when many businesses are making money online.

The Cwmbran store, replacing the Wilko which closed this September, will create 11 new jobs.

Customers can expect home décor, cleaning products, kitchenware, soft furnishings, the “ever-popular” paint and more.

Cwmbran shoppers will also be able to enjoy The Range’s usual Christmas offerings which will be ready and waiting from day one.

There will be exclusive opening offers on items such as Christmas decorations until Sunday, December 17.

The first customers in the queue will receive a Christmas entertainment bundle, each with a selection of premium glassware and treats.

Those who do not visit on opening day can still enter an in-store competition to win a £250 gift card or one of Crafter’s Companion’s Gemini 2 die cutting and embossing machines.

The competition runs until Sunday, December 10.