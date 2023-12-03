This will be the first time a special session has been put on in Caerphilly for families who may need extra support to enjoy a special time during the festive season.

The whole event is new for 2023 and these sessions prove they are determined to be fully inclusive and open to anyone and everyone.

The special quiet sessions are being run at the Owain Glyndwr playing field alongside the regular sessions to allow families with extra needs to enjoy the experience together.

Each of the sessions will be taking place at 4.15pm on Wednesdays between now and December 13, with the skating rink available for families generally until Saturday, January 6.

Attractions at the event include the unique under-cover ice rink, Alpine Ski Bar and festive food and drink stalls.

The three main differences being put in place during these quiet sessions are reduced capacity to avoid large crowds, music either turned off or at a very low volume and extra staff will be on hand to help.

It has also confirmed via Facebook that skating aids will be available to rent at the time of the session should they be required.

People have taken to social media to praise the event organisers Visit Caerphilly for their decision to include these sessions in their Christmas calendar, with many deeming the news “excellent” or “amazing”.

One parent has said this is “great news” for families with autistic children who would usually miss out on these types of experiences.

There was also plenty of excitement among adults who may have also struggled with a regular session, who have thanked Visit Caerphilly for their foresight in ensuring everyone can take part in the run up to Christmas.

Tickets for ice-skating are currently available at 20 per cent off online between Monday to Thursday and can be purchased from this link by selecting a quiet session.

Caerphilly on Ice has been contacted for a comment.