Britney Spears' sister had several wobbles throughout the show citing being away from her children as being too difficult.

The Zoey 101 star is mum to daughters Maddie, 15, and Ivey, 5.

Although viewers did not warm to her and her chances at first, they were eventually won over.

🚨🚨 Jamie-Lynn Spears has QUIT I’m A Celebriry Get Me Out Of Here.



Her last appearance in the jungle will air during tonight’s episode #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/5kXn9kFJBQ — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) November 29, 2023

A spokesperson for I'm A Celeb told the Mirror: "Jamie Lynn Spears has left I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds. She's been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities."

It comes after it was revealed Spears quit an American reality TV show just this year for the exact same reason.

She joined Fox's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test to "prove I'm worth something".

She quit in the third episode in January after "missing her children".

The younger sister of Britney Spears was one of the original campmates when the ITV show returned for a 23rd series on Sunday night, with the Zoey 101 star struggling with the challenge within days of arriving in camp.

Jamie Lynn, 32, broke down in tears several times as she confided to her co-stars that she missed home.

I'm a Celebrity 2023

I'm a Celebrity kicked off on Sunday, November 19 and saw a host of well-known names enter the jungle including Jamie, Fred Sirieix, Nigel Farage, Josie Gibson and more.

So far there has been a lot of tension in camp and both times Fred Sirieix has been involved.

The first time was an argument with former UKIP leader Nigel Farage over Brexit.

The second was with YouTuber Nella Rose, in which she called Fred a "weirdo".

I'm a Celebrity continues on ITV1 and ITV daily from 9pm.