Adam O’Reilly put his foot to the floor in his Vauxhall Corsa during a high-speed chase on the A468 in Caerphilly.

The 21-year-old managed to get away after fleeing from the vehicle when he lost control and crashed into a school wall before running off.

But O’Reilly dropped a carrier bag full of drugs and he was later arrested after police identified him from doorbell camera footage.

He had been speeding through residential areas during the early hours of the morning of Sunday, April 23, prosecutor Emily Jermin said.

Officers found 5.76g of cocaine and 675g of ketamine inside the carrier bag.

Cardiff Crown Court was told that drugs had a potential street value of more than £9,000 with the cocaine worth £570 and the ketamine £8,470.

O’Reilly, of Coed Y Pica, Abertridwr, Caerphilly pleaded guilty to possession of a class A drug with intent to supply and possession of a class A drug with intent to supply.

He also admitted dangerous driving.

O’Reilly had pleaded guilty to the cocaine supply offence on the basis that he was giving it to friends without charging them for it.

Miss Jermin said the defendant has a previous similar conviction from 2020 when he was 18 which saw him sent to a young offender institution for three years.

Jeffrey Jones representing O’Reilly asked the court to consider suspending his client’s sentence.

He said the defendant had been offered a job working as an engineer in Aberdeen.

Mr Jones also questioned whether O’Reilly had driven as high as the prosecution’s claim of 120mph.

He added that the defendant was now starting to take a more mature attitude to life.

Judge Niclas Parry told O’Reilly: “When you receive three years for your first time drug dealing, you’re not going to get less for doing it twice.”

The defendant was jailed for three years.

He must pay a victim surcharge following his release from prison.

The court ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs.