Visitors are invited to glide into Christmas with a dazzling production of Cinderella on Ice, a Happily Ever After-noon Tea and Skate, the region’s first ever eco-friendly ice rink.

Cinderella on Ice

The festive season will see the world-renowned ice dance sensation, The Imperial Ice Stars, return with a breath-taking performance of Cinderella on Ice.

The spectacular adaptation of this enchanting fairytale, performed by the award-winning international dance troupe, features state-of-the-art animated scenery, dazzling costumes and original music and songs from Tim A Duncan and Edward Barnwell.

Cinderella on Ice will open its doors on December 15 with the final performance taking place on January 4, 2024.

Tickets are available to book online now, with prices starting from £18.

Happily Ever After-noon Tea

The magical afternoon tea offers an experience to remember for fairy tale fans. Featuring spellbinding savouries, charming cakes and pastries and freshly baked scones, the enchanted pre-show afternoon tea is served in the wonderful tearoom at the ICC Wales with spectacular views overlooking Coldra Woods.

The Happily Ever After-noon tea is priced at £18 per child and £32 per adult. Bookings are available online now.

Skate at ICC Wales

Families can create magical memories at the first eco-friendly indoor ice rink to come to the region.

Perfect for seasoned skaters and beginners alike, this is traditional ice skating with a twist.

It looks like ice and feels like ice but is made with glice - a smooth and synthetic ice which is kinder to the planet, with zero per cent additional emissions and 100 per cent fun.

After working up an appetite, skaters can eat, drink and be merry at the ICC Wales, with a host of food and drink stalls serving up delicious street food and a festive tipple or two.

There is even a selection of gift stalls offering a variety of unique items so festive revellers can tick Christmas shopping off the to-do list.

Skating sessions are available to book online now, with ticket prices starting from £8.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit www.iccwales.com/whats-on