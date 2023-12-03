Charl Davies, a 31-year-old tattoo artist, has opened the Tattoos by Charl and Co studio in Ebbw Vale to follow her true passion of having her own business.

Ms Davies originally studied illustration while at university, so has always had an artistic eye.

Charl Davies has followed her true passion and opened her own studio (Image: Charl Davies)She said: “I was talked out of tattooing by people around me, even college tutors…. but I’m glad I didn’t listen and went with my gut feeling.

“My favourite thing to do is portraits and capturing the likeness…I’m a bit of a perfectionist! Art is a powerful thing and evokes so much emotion and I need the creative outlet daily.”

Ms Davies has been a professional tattoo artist for eight years and says that she couldn’t imagine doing anything else.

Her specialism is realism, and she loves doing sentimental pieces that are meaningful, as she believes they make her job all the more special.

Some of Charl's work from over the years (Image: Charl Davies)

As a very open person, Ms Davies has been honest about some of the personal difficulties she has faced during the last few years when trying to achieve her dream of her own salon.

She explained: “Despite living with the difficulties of autism and chronic illness with endometriosis, I am so passionate about what I do that I still put my heart and soul in, even on the most difficult days.

“I’m from the Welsh Valleys and I make my living and success on my doorstep, so if you have a dream, make it your goal and more importantly, be happy in what you do!"

As an artist, Ms Davies is always keen to express herself and made sure that her studio appropriately reflected her colourful imagination and personality.

She added: “I wanted to do away with the dark look and bring some life into my workplace, so it’s now become somewhere I can really express myself.”

Tattoos by Charl and Co is open on mostly Fridays and Saturdays, and you can contact them on Instagram or via WhatsApp on 07575818001 to book an appointment or find out more.

The studio is located at Unit M5, The Vale Shopping Mall, Market Street, Ebbw Vale, Blaenau Gwent NP23 6HP.