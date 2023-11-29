A major road in the Lliswerry area of Newport saw one of its main roads closed just before 6pm this evening, Wednesday, November 29.

Gwent Police announced on X, formerly Twitter at around 5.55pm that Langland Way in Newport was closed between Caswell Way and Lysaght Industrial Estate.

Diversions were put in place and drivers advised to avoid the area while emergency services tended to the incident.

There were numerous reports on social media of the ensuing diversions causing gridlock on the Southern Distributor Road in Newport.

The police reopened the road at 6.35pm, and thanked the public for their patience.

Gwent Police confirmed to the Argus that the incident involved a woman who had had a medical episode and fallen into the road.

They also said that no cars or any other vehicles had been involved in the incident.

Emergency services personnel, including the Welsh Ambulance Service, were in attendance at the scene.

The woman has been taken to hospital for further treatment, say Gwent Police.