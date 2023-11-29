NO ONE was hurt in a crash that closed a section of a main road in Gwent during rush hour earlier this evening.
The incident happened just before 6pm on the evening of Wednesday, November 29, and saw a section of the A467 in Gwent between the Aberbeeg roundabout and Glandwr Industrial Estate closed for around an hour.
The crash was first announced on Gwent Police's official X, formerly Twitter, account at 5.52pm, and led to some significant congestion in the area while drivers were following a diversion and emergency services attended the incident.
The police confirmed to the Argus that the crash was between two vehicles and was damage-only. This means that thankfully, nobody was hurt, despite the road being closed for an hour.
Police were able to safely remove both vehicles from the scene, and were able to reopen the road just after 7pm.
