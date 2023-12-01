A FORMER Miss Wales has been banned from driving after she failed to provide police with a breath sample.
Sophia Cahill, 40, from Pontypool was disqualified from driving for 14 months after she pleaded guilty.
The offence took place at her home this Hallowe'en, Newport Magistrates' Court was told.
Cahill, of Sluvad Road, New Inn, was also fined £200.
The defendant’s ban will be reduced by 107 days if she completes an accredited course by August 1 next year.
Cahill won Miss Wales in 2000.
