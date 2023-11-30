Ashley Day, 20, was stabbed to death at a house party he was hosting in Birmingham by Gurveer Bhandal.

The 18-year-old defendant was found guilty of manslaughter by a jury.

He was cleared of murder following a trial at Birmingham Crown Court.

The stabbing happened a flat on Bradford Street in the Digbeth area of the city just after 6am on Thursday, June 29.

Bhandal, of Giggety Lane, Wombourne, Staffordshire is due to be sentenced in the new year on January 5.

In the days following his death, his family paid tribute to him.

They said: “Ashley was a very well-mannered and loving boy.

“He was very passionate about football and excelled at Newport football academy.

“He had a great love for music. He’d just been accepted to study sports science at Brunel University and was very excited to start later this year.

“He was a great big brother and protector to his mum, younger brother, and his family.

“Anyone who knew him will tell you how he exuded joy and happiness and always wanted the best for everybody.

“His smile was infectious and his sense of humour was out of this world. Our hearts are bleeding for our model son.”