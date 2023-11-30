A number of train strikes have been scheduled for December 2023 with workers walking out due to a long-running dispute over pay and conditions.
The RMT (Rail, Maritime and Transport) union and the Aslef union have gone on strike many times since June 2022 because of this.
Negotiations between the unions and the Government have not yielded much progress so far on the issue.
Here is a full list of rail strikes for December 2023 at the time of writing.
December 2023 rail strikes
Aslef, the train driver's union, will have a number of one-day strikes from December 2 to 8 affecting specific rail operators on specific days. These are:
- Saturday, December 2 - East Midlands Railway and London North Eastern Railway
- Sunday, December 3 - Avanti West Coast, Chiltern, Great Northern Thameslink, and West Midlands Trains
- Tuesday, December 5 - C2C and Greater Anglia
- Wednesday, December 6 - Southeastern, Southern/Gatwick Express, the South Western Railway main line and depot, and on the Island Line
- Thursday, December 7 - CrossCountry and Great Western Railway
- Friday, December 8 - Northern and TPT
Travelling on the day before or after strike days might also be affected.
All Aslef members will refuse to work any overtime from Friday, December 1 to Saturday, December 9.
On overtime ban days, there are likely to be some last-minute cancellations or timetable reductions so passengers are advised to check before they travel.
Speaking on the strikes, Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan said: “The Transport Secretary, who has gone missing in action during this dispute, says we should put the offer to our members.
“What the minister apparently fails to understand is that, since the Rail Delivery Group’s (RDG) risible offer in April, we have received overwhelming mandates, on enormous turnouts, for more industrial action.
“Our members have spoken and we know what they think. Every time they vote – and they have voted overwhelmingly – for strike action in pursuit of a proper pay rise it is a clear rejection of the offer that was made in April.
“The RDG’s offer – a land grab for all our terms and conditions – was made in the full knowledge that it couldn’t – and wouldn’t – be accepted.”
