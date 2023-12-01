GEORGIA-LEIGH BALL, 21, of Brain Close, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Chepstow Road on May 19.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

TANVIR AHMED, 23, of Corporation Road, Newport was banned from driving for four months for driving without insurance on March 28.

He must pay £370 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LUKE LEWIS-JONES, 20, of St Crispin Close, Monmouth was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Monnow Street on April 29.

He must pay £790 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JODIE WILLIAMS, 33, of Waunheulog, Nantyglo was banned from driving for 40 months and ordered to pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to drink driving with 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres on Pond Road on November 1.

EVELYN THOMAS, 19, of Malthouse Close, Llantarnam, Cwmbran must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Spytty Road, Newport on May 14.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

ROBBIE MORGAN, 19, of Rhodfa Ganol, Fochriw, Caerphilly must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on North Rising, Pontlottyn on May 13.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ANDREW WALTER, 56, of Church Street, Bargoed, Caerphilly must pay £556 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to being a taxi driver who failed to comply with section 165 of the Equality Act 2010 to ensure that a disabled person who was in a wheelchair was carried in safety and in reasonable comfort in Pontllanfraith on February 8.

DANIELLE LLEWELLYN, 29, of Nant Celyn, Rhymney, Caerphilly must pay £347 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 45mph in a 30mph zone on the A469 at Pleasant View, Tirphil on May 11.

Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

ADAM GEORGE GOLDSMITH, 30, of Beechfield Avenue, Newport must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 72mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway westbound between Junction 23a and Junction 24 on the A449 off slip road on February 27.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

SAMANTHA CAWTHRA, 32, of Porthmawr Road, Northville, Cwmbran must pay £98 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 45mph in a 30mph zone on Crumlin Road, Pontypool on April 21.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

MATTHEW CREEL, 41, of Presteigne Walk, Fairwater, Cwmbran must pay £276 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving a vehicle on Aberbeeg Road, Abertillery on February 24 when he was in such a position that he could not have had proper control of the vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ABDELMONAEM DHOUIBI, 38, of St Andrews Crescent, Abergavenny must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

COLLEEN DOVEY, 59, Penmaen Road, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Newbridge Road on April 21.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.