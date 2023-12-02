GARETH MARSHALL, 31, of Howe Circle, Newport was jailed for 12 weeks after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating on June 11.

TOMMY LEE FRANCIS, 28, of Gwerthonor Road, Gilfach, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Manmoel Road on May 14.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DYLAN AKERMAN, 21, of Parkwood Drive, Bassaleg, Newport must pay £580 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted speeding at 75mph in a 40mph zone on Hazell Drive on May 28.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DAWN COTTRELL, 43, of Bryn Terrace, Brynithel, Abertillery must pay £510 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she admitted speeding at 83mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on July 23.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

GARETH HEALEY, 50, of Taliesin, Cwmbran must pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to a public order offence on October 31.

JAMES ROGERS, 27, of Osborne Road, Pontypool must pay £594 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted speeding at 51mph in a 30mph zone on the B4239 in Newport on July 29.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

PHILIP HALL, 58, of Isaf Road, Pontymister, Risca must pay £245 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Christchurch Road, Newport on May 19.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SADAQ HASAN, 43, South Market Street, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 55mph in a 40mph zone on the A4810 at Queensway on May 7.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

BARRY JAMES, 29, of Hill Road, Pontlottyn, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on Merchant Street on April 28.

KYLE JAMES JOHNSON, 34, of Gainsborough Drive, Newport must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Christchurch Road on May 19.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MICHELE MITCHELL, 45, of Merthyr Road, Govilon, Monmouthshire must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

SADAM MOHAMMED, 30, of New Ruperra Street, Newport must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on Cardiff Road on May 7.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

DAVID PHILLIPS, 45, of Hendre Farm Drive, Ringland, Newport must pay £146 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Christchurch Road on May 19.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.