Nathan Maynard, 36, also threatened to kill her new boyfriend and challenged her father to a fight.

He became bitter after the couple’s five-year relationship ended and he accused her of cheating on him, Newport Crown Court was told.

Bethan Evans, prosecuting, said: “The defendant sent her messages and one read: ‘I hate the fact you're going out with him. I promise you he's going to get hurt. You ain't seen nothing yet.’

“He said he was going to kill him and he called his ex-partner a s**t.

“The defendant told her he would make her new boyfriend’s life hell.”

On November 12, Maynard went to his ex’s home in Cwmbran but left when her sister told him she wasn’t there.

Miss Evans then played CCTV footage of the defendant using his silver Ford Transit van to deliberately ram his victim before reversing and driving off.

The woman was taken to the Grange University Hospital after she felt a dull ache in the bottom of her back and a shooting pain down her right leg.

Her car was left with damage to the front of the vehicle which Maynard has paid for.

The defendant, of Maryland Road, Pontymister, Risca pleaded guilty dangerous driving and harassment.

He also admitted stealing an £80 pram from another victim in Cwmbran in a completely unrelated matter on May 14.

Maynard has 26 previous convictions for 37 offences.

These include battery, robbery, witness intimidation, theft, possession of an offensive weapon and assaulting a police officer.

Alice Sykes representing the construction industry worker said of the dangerous driving: “It’s accepted this was a highly dangerous manoeuvre.

“It was impulsive and he’s shown genuine remorse and he feels ashamed.”

Maynard had been remanded in custody following his arrest.

The judge, Recorder David Elias KC, told him: “Your relationship had come to an end in around September of this year and your ex-partner had gone on to meet a new partner.

“You simply could not deal with that and you began immediately to accuse her of cheating on and she was doing nothing of the sort.

“That jealousy no doubt festered, and you began to harass her, first of all by sending messages to her.

“You sent abusive and threatening messages to her.

“You even put calls into her father, leaving messages for him and wanting to meet him to fight him.”

Maynard was jailed for eight months but the sentence was suspended for 18 months.

He was ordered to complete 29 sessions of a “Building Better Relationships” programme.

The defendant was made the subject of an indefinite restraining order not to contact his ex and must pay £420 costs and a £187 surcharge.

Maynard was banned from driving for two years and he must sit an extended retest if he wants to regain his licence.