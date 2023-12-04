A MAN accused of drug dealing has pleaded guilty to escaping from a hospital.
Corey Walker, 31, from Newport admitted the offence of escaping from lawful custody when he was at Cwmbran's Grange University Hospital on September 26.
The defendant, of Greenfield Road, Rogerstone, is also charged with being concerned in an offer to supply cocaine on the same date.
Walker did not enter a plea to that allegation when he appeared at Cardiff Crown Court.
He is due to back in court next week.
The defendant was represented by Bethan Evans and the prosecution by Jason Howells.
Walker was remanded in custody.
