KINGSLEY MARVIN BORG, 29, of Kingfisher Walk, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

TAMARA JANE DREDGE, 26, of Brooklyn Terrace, Llanhilleth, Abertillery must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on Pant Road, Newbridge on May 18.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

RYAN PEACOCK, 23, of Conway Road, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone at the Coldra on May 19.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

BODEAN LOWE, 46, of Fairoak Terrace, Newport must pay £555 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he was found guilty following a trial of driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Potter Terrace on February 28.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LESLEY BRUNTON, 69, of Glebe Street, Bedwas, Caerphilly must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on Bryn Road, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood on May 18.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

JESSICA KELLY WARREN, 34, of Christchurch Road, Newport must pay £180 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on May 19.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

DAVID BRYAN CLARKE, 59, of King Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 26mph in a 20mph zone on Penmaen Road, Blackwood on May 17.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

KIRSTY HOLMES, 35, of Springfield Road, Sebastopol, Pontypool must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on Usk Road on May 19.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

CARL TAYLOR, 57, of Victoria Avenue, Newport must pay £386 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Harlequin Court on January 27.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MANIVER HUSSAIN ALI, 55, of Albert Avenue, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seatbelt at the Coldra on May 19.

BYRON POOLE, 69, of Brynteg Avenue, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RACHAEL JAYNE JONES, 38, of Commercial Street, Ynysddu, near Blackwood must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.