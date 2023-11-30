Members of The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union voted to accept an offer from train companies which included a backdated pay rise of 5 per cent.

The deal, agreed by the union, also included job security guarantees.

The union had been embroiled in a bitter row for more than 18 months, taking regular strike action which has caused chaos for passengers.

Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union general secretary Mick Lynch (Image: Lucy North/PA)

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Our members have spoken in huge numbers to accept this offer and I want to congratulate them on their steadfastness in this long industrial campaign.

“We will be negotiating further with the train operators over reforms they want to see, and we will never shy away from vigorously defending our members’ terms and conditions, now or in the future.

“This campaign shows that sustained strike action and unity gets results, and our members should be proud of the role they have played in securing this deal.”

Members of the RMT union will no longer be involved in any strikes until at least next spring.

However, rail workers represented by the Aslef union will continue to strike.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “This is welcome news for passengers and a significant step towards resolving industrial disputes on the railway, giving workers a pay rise before Christmas and a pathway to delivering long overdue reforms.

“It remains the case that the train drivers’ union Aslef continue to block their members from having a say on the offer that would take train drivers’ median salaries from £60,000 to £65,000 for a 35-hour, four-day week.

“Aslef should follow the RMT’s lead and give their members a say.”