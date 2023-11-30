Officers are continuing to investigate the disappearance of Ricky Harris from Aberdare, who is missing. Specialist resources have been deployed and will continue to do so in the Aberdare area to search for Ricky.



Mr Harris, aged 31, was last seen on CCTV at around 2.20pm on Saturday afternoon, November 18, in Maes-Y-Deri, Aberdare, wearing grey and black clothing.



Mr Harris has links to Aberdare, Pontypridd and Tredegar and is known to walk a route known locally as the Dram Road.

Detective Inspector Owain Morrison said: “Despite several public appeals, and potential sightings, none of which have been confirmed, Ricky remains missing and there is growing concern for his welfare.

“We have been utilising specialist teams throughout the investigation and we will continue to do so, but we are still appealing for the public to come forward and speak with us if you have any information.”

Anyone who may have seen him, or who has information which will help to find Ricky, is asked to contact South Wales Police by one of the below means quoting occurrence number 2300394323.

Live Chat https://www.south-wales.police.uk/

Contact police via https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo

Email swp101@south-wales.police.uk

Call 101

People are reminded to always call 999 in an emergency or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.