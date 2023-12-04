LIZA FITZGERALD, 46, of Goldcliff Road, Goldcliff, Newport must pay £196 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 on Usk Way on May 20.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

KACI SPENCER, 21, of Hospital Close, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly was conditionally discharged for nine months and ordered to pay £414 in compensation, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a Mini Cooper car on April 29.

NEIL EVANS, 45, of Hill View, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DAVID REES, 73, of Firecrest Walk, Penallta, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drink driving with 41 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A4049 in Elliots Town on November 6.

He was fined £250 and must pay a £100 surcharge and £85 costs.

NABEELA KAID, 35, of Albion Court, Newport was banned from driving for 10 months after she pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified on Usk Way on October 19.

She was fined £461 and must pay a £184 surcharge and £85 costs.

LEE RICHARDS, 44, of Heath Road, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Newbridge Road on May 18.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MITCHELL LLOYD SELLERS, 32, of Attlee Court, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the B4245 on Magor Road, Langstone, Newport on May 19.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

JANET SIMMONDS, 53, of Stamford Court, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A4042 on June 8.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

JAMIE GLYNNE DAVIES, 46, of Waundeg, Nantybwch, Tredegar must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 88mph in a 70mph zone on the A465 on May 17.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JASON ENGLAND, 53, of Howard Close, Newport must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone at the Coldra on May 19.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JOHN HUW EVANS, 65, of Yew Tree Rise, Rogiet, Monmouthshire must pay £251 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 at Usk Way, Newport on May 20.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ROBERT MAKUNA, 50, of Chepstow Road, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 60mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway eastbound between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on April 18.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.