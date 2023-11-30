A 13-year-old boy with links to Newport, Cardiff and Bridgend is missing.
South Wales Police are on the search for Rory,.
He was last sighted around 10.15pm on Tuesday, November 28, on Ty-Nant Road, Morganstown, Cardiff, near to Pugh’s Garden Centre.
Rory's described as around 5ft 6, of slim build with short brown hair with a fade on back and sides.
He was last seen wearing a black and grey North Face jacket, navy joggers and black Nike trainers.
Rory has links to Bridgend, Cardiff and Newport.
Anyone who may have seen Rory, or who has information which will help find him, is asked to contact South Wales Police quoting occurrence number 2300405808.
To give information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via this link https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/pre-form.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here