South Wales Police are on the search for Rory,.

He was last sighted around 10.15pm on Tuesday, November 28, on Ty-Nant Road, Morganstown, Cardiff, near to Pugh’s Garden Centre.

Rory's described as around 5ft 6, of slim build with short brown hair with a fade on back and sides.

He was last seen wearing a black and grey North Face jacket, navy joggers and black Nike trainers.

Rory has been missing for almost two days (Image: South Wales Police)

Rory has links to Bridgend, Cardiff and Newport.

Anyone who may have seen Rory, or who has information which will help find him, is asked to contact South Wales Police quoting occurrence number 2300405808.

To give information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via this link https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/pre-form.