A plethora of flashing blue lights were seen on the exit of the M4 at junction 23A and emergency services have revealed why.

Three cars collided with police called to the scene at around 6pm on Tuesday, November 28.

There was also two ambulance services on the scene.

As expected, Wales Ambulance Service were, there but there was also South Western Ambulance – who cover Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, Devon, Dorset, Gloucestershire, Somerset and Wiltshire, including Bristol and Swindon.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We were called regarding a road traffic collision at junction 23A of the M4, near Magor, at around 6pm on Tuesday, November 28.

"The collision involved three cars and no injuries were reported."

The crash happened on the exit to junction 23A (Image: Google Maps)

The crash happened at J23A (red box) (Image: Google Maps)

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called on November 28 at 6.16pm to reports of a road traffic collision on the M4, Newport, junction 23A.

“We sent one emergency ambulance to the scene, where we were joined by colleagues from South Western Ambulance Service.

“Two people were taken to the Grange University Hospital for further treatment.”