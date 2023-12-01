At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Cabinet on Wednesday, November 29, concerns were raised about the escalating costs which is delaying building a new 210-pupil Welsh medium primary school in Tredegar.

This came during an item which looked at the council’s capital budget for building projects as it stood at the end of September.

In just over a year, the costs of building the school have more than doubled from an estimated £6.2 million in September 2022 to currently £13.5 million.

The initial funding has already been agreed several years ago by the Welsh Government under its 21st Century Schools Programme, which is now known as the Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme.

Land at Chartist Way - where Ysgol Gymraeg Tredegar Welsh medium primary school could be built. From Google Street View.

At the meeting council leader Steve Thomas pointed out that under the Welsh Government’s in year budget cuts announced in October, reductions would be made to its capital funding for education and Welsh language projects.

Cllr Thomas said: “This will not affect funding we’ve already agreed and awarded, applications for new or additional funding may be impacted.”

Cabinet member for social services Cllr Haydn Trollope: “I understand that things have gone up with the cost of living (crisis).

“When we are building the new Welsh primary school – what happens if we go over budget?”

Resources chief officer, Rhian Hayden said: “We would need to identify any overspend as early as we can and potentially need bid for extra monies from Welsh Government.

“If that is not forthcoming, we would need to reconsider the project and look to see if there’s any way to redesign the project and reduce costs.

“We may have to look at other capital projects and either delay their start or postpone to make our own resources available to fund that overspend.”

Cllr Thomas “believed” that the Welsh Government would see the school building project as a “priority.”

Councillors agreed the capital budget report.

The Local Democracy Reporting Services understands that a contractor has been appointed to build the school, which will become known as Ysgol Gymraeg Tredegar.

The site of the new proposed school

Initially it had been expected that the school would be built by April 2024.

But this has been delayed by a year with a finish date of spring 2025 now being mooted by the council.

Any children already signed up to the school will be taught in temporary accommodation at Bedwellty House in the town.

In September 2022, the council’s Planning Committee approved an application for a primary school with childcare and nursery facility on a brownfield site at Chartist Way.

Approved plans include a new drop-off area, staff parking, bus turning area, a multi-use games areas, and relocation of the existing playground.

The school has been described as “seedling,” which means it would start with a first intake of early years and reception pupils, expanding on an annual basis through the school years.

It will take six years to fill up with pupils from three to 11 years old.

The school would be federated with the county borough’s only current Welsh medium primary school, Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Helyg in Nantyglo.

This means both schools would have the governing body and headteacher.