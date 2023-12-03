Declan Baker, 24, pleaded guilty to making a total of 38 indecent images of children.

Twenty were in the most serious category A, while 12 were in category B, and six in category C.

Some of the images officers found on Baker’s devices involved children as young as three.

All the incidences happened at Bargoed between July 2021 and April 2022.

Baker, of Beaumaris Way, Cefn Fforest, Caerphilly, was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on November 23.

In mitigation, Baker’s defence attorney said his client was horrified by his behaviour and he had suffered as a child.

Judge, Mr Recorder Hardy said: “Quite what a person like you was doing with this defies imagination.”

Baker was placed under a community order for three years as well as a serious harm prevention order for five years and will have to register on the sex offenders list for a period of five years.