Jordan Vers, 31, is the director of Newport construction firm Vers Home Ltd which undertook a shoddy job at the house in the Rogerstone area of the city.

The work at the family home was “completely unacceptable” and the victims were left £50,000 out of pocket after hiring the company in September 2021.

The firm was responsible for a litany of errors at the property and two builders were also caught drinking on the job, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Newport council’s trading standards team were alerted and they began to investigate the defendant and his company.

Vers, of Tappers Lane, Bridgewater, Somerset pleaded guilty to engaging in an unfair commercial practice.

The defendant was jailed for six months by Recorder Simon Hughes but the judge suspended the sentence for two years.

He was ordered to carry out 200 hours unpaid work and must pay £4,000 costs.

After the case, Councillor James Clarke, Newport council’s cabinet member for strategic planning, housing and regulation, said: “The work and behaviour of this company was completely unacceptable.

“The majority of businesses are trustworthy and compliant with consumer protection legislation but, sadly, there are some traders who fail to meet the standards expected of them.

“This case should send a message that our dedicated trading standards team will take action against them.”