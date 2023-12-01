Mr Drakeford met with masters students Kristine Dzagnidze and Levan Kvinikadze, who are both studying courses in Professional Learning in Education at the University of South Wales' Newport campus earlier this week.

The meeting was part of the university's Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Akaki Tsereteli State University in Kutaisi, a city in Georgia with which Newport has been twinned since 1989.

Levan, who is a keen mathematician, hopes to pursue teaching as a career by developing his skills while studying,

He said: "I hope to advance my career using the experiences and knowledge I get from being here in the UK.

"The European links we will get to know here will help us to pass on our knowledge and allow our country to implement policies for education we have only heard about."

Kristine Dzagnidze and Levan Kvinikadze talk with First Minister Mark Drakeford about their experiences at USW (Image: Sallie Phillips, Newsquest)Kristine chose to come to the UK after discovering it was well-known for the expertise and high level of education she would get.

She said: "Getting that key literacy and experience will enable me to develop into a strong and capable person in an area where I can excel, and that's really important.

"Learning an effective way of teaching and learning is something we can take back to Georgia with us to teach our younger generations."

When Mr Drakeford asked what they most enjoy about being in the UK, Levan highlighted how meeting new people has developed his self-confidence.

"I know I am taking the right path for my career, by developing my communication," he said. "Being able to meet new people and interact with peers from different backgrounds has really opened our eyes to the international experience we are having."

Kristine believes that the knowledge they gain at USW will have a "positive impact" on future generations when they share it upon returning to Georgia.

She added: "It's a really big positive for us that we are able to take back this higher level of education and understanding that we will be able to give to the people of Georgia."

Mr Drakeford first learned of Newport's links to Kutaisi when he attended a Wales-Georgia game at the Rugby World Cup in France this October.

First Minister Mark Drakeford presents Levan and Kristine with the Georgia rugby kit alongside USW Vice Chancellor Dr Ben Calvert (Image: University of South Wales)He met with people from Georgia and was presented with a full rugby kit, which he has now given to the university.

He said: "Our links with Georgia are really important. I am keen for Wales's reputation to be outward-facing and welcoming.

"I want people to be encouraged to experience life here from another country, and for our young people to feel proud enough of their Welsh heritage that they have the freedom to do the same."

He added: "People like these two students will act as the best possible ambassadors for Wales in other countries, and I want our students to feel that they can go elsewhere to pursue their beliefs and dreams."