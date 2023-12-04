Muhammad Malik, 46, from Top Ups Convenience Store on Corporation Road in Newport has admitted Food Hygiene (Wales) Regulations 2006 and General Food Regulations 2004 offences.

They took place between November 10, 2022 and February 21 this year.

The defendant was due to be sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court but the case was adjourned to allow him to produce up-to-date financial documents.

MORE NEWS: Restaurant infested with cockroaches and rats continued to serve food

Judge Niclas Parry told him: “By all accounts, you're now doing everything right and you have pleaded guilty in the magistrates’ court.

“It's a case where there will be a financial penalty and it’s likely to be a significant one.

“But it has to be commensurate with your means and so forth, so I am giving you an opportunity to produce documentation.”

Malik, of Oakfield Road, Newport, is now due to be sentenced on December 14.

He was granted bail.