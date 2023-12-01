Former football manager Harry Redknapp and the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) have joined forces to urge pensioners on low incomes to get their Pension Credit applications signed.

Applying for the support by December 10 will also make pensioners eligible to receive a £300 cost of living support payment.

Minister for Pensions Paul Maynard said: “We want every pensioner to receive all they help they can and with time ticking down to deadline day and the window drawing to a close, now’s the perfect time to check out our Pension Credit calculator and make sure you or your loved ones aren’t missing out on this vital support.

“In many cases, it’s an open goal to more money in your pocket.”

Harry Redknapp added: “It’s always an exciting time of the season – I would just say to anyone, check in with your mum, dad, nan, or grandad. This could be a brilliant signing.”

What is Pension Credit?





Pension Credit is designed to help people over State Pension age and on a low income with daily living costs, though you do not need to be in receipt of State Pension to receive it.

It tops up a person’s income to a minimum of £201.05 per week for single pensioners and to £306.85 for couples.

Those figures will go up next April following last week’s Autumn Statement but DWP wants to ensure people claim their entitlement today and boost their incomes right away.

To ensure that a successful backdated claim falls within the qualifying period for the extra £300 cost of living help, eligible pensioners are being urged to claim Pension Credit as soon as possible, and by no later than December 10.

Currently, around 1.4 million pensioners in Britain receive Pension Credit. However, many are still not claiming this extra financial help.

Other benefits are also available to those on pension credit such as assistance with housing and council tax costs, as well as scoring extra help with heating bills.