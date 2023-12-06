Sandra Read, who now lives in Cwmbran, has been creating amazing Christmas light displays for more than 20 years.

Ms Read has been doing it ever since her children were young as part of their family's Christmas traditions, which have had the added benefit of bringing some festive joy to the children of the communities around them.

Some of the amazing decorations from the display (Image: Sallie Phillips, Newsquest)

"I think I honestly do it for the children," said Ms Read. "I want to please other people and make them happy, and I like to think these lights do that."

The display is very much a family effort, with three generations of the Read family getting stuck in when choosing where each element of the decorations will go in her garden.

They usually put the decorations up in mid-November, and they will stay up until early January, just after New Year.

"The whole family loves to get involved," Ms Read explained. "It's become such a big thing and a tradition that my children now prompt me to make sure we get them out in time."

Since moving into her current home in Cwmbran - near a school - Ms Read has noticed a significant increase in the amount of children who stop to marvel at the display.

Ms Read says her family do this for the joy of the children who come to see it (Image: Sallie Phillips, Newsquest)Not only that, but through word of mouth and social media, there are now regularly dozens of people from all over South Wales who drive miles to see her display.

She said: "It's been really surprising, the amount of people I see coming to take pictures of the display. I've gotten so used to seeing people taking out their phones and photographing it now."

People have come from Cardiff, Pontypool, Penarth, and Barry to share the joy of the lights with their children.

It has become a Christmas tradition for the Read family to create these amazing displays (Image: Sallie Phillips, Newsquest)According to Ms Read, there have been more festive displays going up earlier this year in her neighbourhood, and she believes this is a result of her display being so popular.

"I think people saw my display and the joy it brings children, and decided to do it themselves!" she added.

Each year, Ms Read and her family pick a theme for the display, with this year's being 'multi-colour'.

"We always have the excitement of the children in our thoughts when we choose our theme," she said. "After all, isn't the excitement and the magic of Christmas what it's all about?"

You can find the display at 128 Caernafon Crescent, Llanyravon, Cwmbran, NP44 8SX.