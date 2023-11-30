Gwent Police were called to a crash on the George Street Bridge at 2.20pm. They attended alongside personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

The crash involved one car, and although the police said no injuries were reported, the Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed that one person had been taken to the Grange University Hospital for further treatment.

The car involved was safely removed from the road by police, who were later able to reopen the road.

The road was reopened sometime after 4.30pm, with the AA Traffic cameras reporting that all traffic levels around and on the bridge had returned to normal by 6.45pm this evening.