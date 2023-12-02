We look at their cases.

Lewis Bush

A son murdered his mother after beating her to death in a frenzied attack that left her with horrific injuries.

Lewis Bush, 26, savagely killed Kelly Pitt in her home in Newport after subjecting her to a campaign of domestic abuse and had bullied and beaten her for years.

He would demand money from her and had previous convictions for assaulting her and was being investigated and on bail at the time for attacking her.

Bush from Newport was jailed for life and must serve a minimum term of 16 years before he is eligible for parole.

MORE NEWS: Restaurant infested with cockroaches and rats continued to serve food

Chris Hood

Newport paedophile Chris Hood, 36, was locked up after he was convicted of a catalogue of sexual offences.

He admitted three counts of making an indecent photograph of a child and one each of taking an indecent photograph of a child and possessing an extreme pornographic image involving an animal.

The defendant was jailed for 26 months.

Michael O'Mahoney

An ex-soldier who works in the movie industry was jailed after a jury found him guilty of child sex offences with a girl he thought was just 14.

Michael O'Mahoney, 38, was convicted following a trial of attempting to cause a child to watch a sexual act and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

The offences were committed in Newport and London between November 22, 2022, and March 28 this year.

O'Mahoney is starting an 18-month prison sentence.

Michael Pritchard

A drug dealer was caught with heroin and crack cocaine in his pants after plain-clothes cops spotted him selling to addicts on a street corner.

Michael Pritchard, 42, was arrested by police who saw him supplying two men in the Pill area of Newport at around 9.30pm on the night of Sunday, October 8.

He was strip-searched detectives found 13 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine hidden in his underwear.

Pritchard was jailed for two years and two months.

Shehzard Ali

A drug dealer arrested with more than 24,000 Valium tablets was later found to have £82,000 worth of heroin hidden in a safe.

Shehzard Ali, 29, was stopped by police when he was driving on Cardiff Road in Newport on August 22.

The cops found the Valium tablets inside his Citroen car with the pills having a street value of between £6,000 and £24,000.

The defendant from Newport was jailed for 42 months.

Samuel McIlveen

A thug dragged his ex-girlfriend around her home by her hair just days after he’d lashed out at police officers and spat at them.

Samuel McIlveen, 32, physically abused his former partner in a shocking attack not long after being bailed over an unpleasant assault on police.

Both alcohol-fuelled attacks took place in Pontypool last year.

McIlveen, of Rockville Street, Belfast was jailed for 46 weeks and made the subject of a 10-year restraining order not to contact his ex-partner.