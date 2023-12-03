Matthew Pimm, who represents Beechwood in Newport, has shared his experience of filming for The Chase on ITV ahead of the episode premiering on Monday, December 4.

“I originally applied for The Chase in 2018,” said Cllr Pimm who is also a firefighter.

“I got through to the final interview, in Cardiff, on my 40th birthday in September 2019.

"After being picked out from a group of potential contestants I was told to expect to wait up to a year before being offered a place on the show.”

Little did he know he'd be waiting a lot longer - the Covid pandemic swept across the nation and filming of The Chase was suspended.

"I'd given up on ever getting on the show," admitted the 44-year-old.

But that all changed in January 2023 when - during a half time team talk in a football match for the fire service - Mr Pimm's phone kept ringing.

“After the third attempt of ringing I reluctantly took the call – it was The Chase and I was offered a place on the show in a fortnight's time," revealed Mr Pimm.

“When I ended the call the manager asked who I was talking to that it was so important; I explained it was the TV show The Chase to an eruption of laughter from the changing room.”

Two weeks passed and Mr Pimm travelled to North London for an overnight stay at a hotel; he had been instructed to be ready in the foyer for 6.30am the following day.

"Dotted around the foyer were three other nervous people who I assumed were joining me," added the contestant.

His assumption was correct - the team were taken to the recording studios, where their phones were surrendered for filming before they met the production team.

The contestants were given TV training, tips, guidance (and breakfast) before they were taken into the studio for filming.

“Bradley [Walsh] had a chat with us all off camera, offering his own advice and getting to know us,” said Mr Pimm.

“He was very charming and funny – just like he is on the camera.”

Once camera crew were prepped and ready to roll contestants were told their team positions and given the chance to discuss tactics before filming began.

"The rest you'll find out in time," said Mr Pimm - with the episode of The Chase airing on ITV Monday, December 4.