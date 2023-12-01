To mark Small Business Saturday, Newport City Council has partnered with the Newport Now Business Improvement District (BID) to give out 100 of the BID’s gift cards in the city centre.

The cards can be spent at more than 50 participating businesses in the city centre, including shops, pubs, cafés and art galleries.

Shoppers can follow the instructions on the envelope to load the card with money and gift it to a loved one.

Most cards handed out will be pre-loaded with money, ranging from £10 to £100. These envelopes will contain “congratulations” cards inside.

The cards will be handed out by BID Street Ambassadors between 10am and 3pm, who visitors will be able to find in their blue uniforms.

Newport Now BID manager Kevin Ward said: “If you are handed one a gift card by one of our Ambassadors then make sure you check whether it is already loaded with £100, £50, £20 or £10 to spend with our fantastic local businesses.

“Small Business Saturday is all about supporting local businesses – and that is precisely what our gift cards do all year round.”

Councillor Jane Mudd, leader of Newport City Council, said the council was “very pleased” to support the BID and bring “a little more Christmas cheer” to people visiting the city centre.

“Newport does have a great offering and we are particularly proud of our local businesses,” she said. “We encourage everyone to shop local and support Newport businesses on Small Business Saturday, for Christmas and beyond.”

Gift cards can be purchased online at newportgiftcard.co.uk